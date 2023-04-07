Sundqvist sustained a lower-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game versus the Penguins.
Sundqvist was hurt in the second period. He took some cross-checks from Kris Letang, though it's unclear if that was the cause of Sundqvist's injury. He can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Blues.
