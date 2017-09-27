Play

Cannone was designated for waivers by the Wild on Wednesday.

Cannone made his NHL debut for Minnesota last season, appearing in three outings and averaging a meager 7:53 of ice time. While the 31-year-old has racked up four straight 30-plus-point campaigns in the minors, he can't seem to earn his way onto the 23-man roster.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories