Maroon supplied a goal in a 6-1 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Maroon found the back of the net early in the second period to extend the Wild's lead to 4-0. It was his third goal and 11th point in 21 games this season. He's already closing in on his 2022-23 total of 14 points in 80 contests with Tampa Bay last season, and that increase in production is likely thanks to him averaging 13:38 of ice time as a member of the Wild in 2023-24, up from 10:21 last year.