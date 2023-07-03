The Lightning traded Maroon and Maxim Cajkovic to the Wild in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick Sunday.

Maroon has one year left on his two-year, $2 million deal. The veteran winger scored 14 points last season, the lowest total he's produced in a full season at the NHL level. Still, he racked up 172 hits and 150 PIM. Maroon will fill a bottom-line role with Minnesota.