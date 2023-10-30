Maroon tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Maroon tied the game 1-1 late in the first period with his first goal as a member of the Wild, beating Vitek Vanecek on a partial breakaway. The 35-year-old winger would later add an assist on Jacob Middleton's tally in the third. Maroon's been surprisingly productive offensively early in the season, tallying seven points (a goal and six assists) in his last seven games while earning some time on the power play. Maroon had just 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 80 games with Tampa Bay last season.