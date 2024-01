Maroon sustained an undisclosed injury Saturday versus the Ducks, and there was no update on his status following the contest, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Maroon played just 4:15 in the game, and it's unclear what caused his exit. The winger will have some extra time to recover, as the Wild don't play again until Feb. 7 versus the Blackhawks, so he may not end up missing any time if the injury is minor.