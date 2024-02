Maroon (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.

Maroon was injured in the second period of Minnesota's 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Jan. 27. It's unclear at this time when he will be available to return. Maroon has generated four goals, 16 points, 54 shots on net, 60 PIM and 53 hits over 49 contests this campaign.