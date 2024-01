Maroon scored a goal while matching a season high with five shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Maroon got Minnesota on the board midway through the second period, tapping a loose puck past Jacob Markstrom off an odd-man rush. The goal was Maroon's first in 14 games -- he recorded just two assists in that span. Still, he's up to 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) through 36 games this season, matching his total in 80 contests with Tampa Bay last year.