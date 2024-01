Maroon delivered a power-play assist in Friday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

Maroon has four goals, 11 assists and a minus-9 rating through 45 games. The journeyman winger can work on the power play as needed, but he's more of a bottom-six contributor for 5-on-5 situations. Either way, fantasy managers aren't likely to adopt Maroon's services since he's ranked outside the top-300 skaters in points.