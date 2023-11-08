Maroon scored a goal and recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

The veteran winger opened the scoring just 19 seconds into the first period, snapping home a one-timer on a pass from behind the net by Joel Eriksson Ek, and Maroon returned the favor midway through the third by creating a turnover in the Isles' zone then finding Eriksson Ek wide open to the right of Semyon Varlamov. Maroon managed only five goals and 14 points in 80 games last season for Tampa Bay, but he's off to a fantastic start to his first campaign with Minnesota, racking up two goals and nine points in only 12 contests and working his way onto the second power-play unit.