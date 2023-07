Novak (illness) is expected to take the ice for the Wild during training camp in September, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Novak missed all of 2022-23 after recovering from Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was declared cancer-free in October after undergoing treatment in his native Czechia. A minor lower-body injury kept him off the ice for the Wild's development camp, but he intends to turn pro with AHL Iowa this season.