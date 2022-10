Novak (illness) announced Wednesday he has beaten cancer.

Novak was diagnosed with an oncological disease in June and was given an indefinite timeline for treatment in recovery. With Wednesday's news, it's possible he could soon begin training for the upcoming season. The 20-year-old may have a chance to make his debut for AHL Iowa at some point in the 2022-23 campaign. He'll likely remain on injured reserve until he's officially cleared to play again.