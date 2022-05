Novak put pen to paper on a three-year, entry-level deal with Minnesota on Monday.

Novak racked up 29 goals and 43 helpers in 62 games with WHL Kelowna this season, his second straight campaign in which he averaged more than a point per game. Select by the club in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old winger is unlikely to make the Opening Night roster to kick off next season but should make his debut sooner rather than later.