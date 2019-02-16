Wild's Pontus Aberg: Could play Sunday
Aberg (lower body) could return to action Sunday against St. Louis, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Aberg has been sidelined for over two weeks due to a lower-body injury, but he was a full participant at Friday's morning skate, which was the first indication that he was likely nearing a return to the lineup. Another update on the 25-year-old winger's status should surface prior to puck drop against the Blues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...