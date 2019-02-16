Aberg (lower body) could return to action Sunday against St. Louis, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Aberg has been sidelined for over two weeks due to a lower-body injury, but he was a full participant at Friday's morning skate, which was the first indication that he was likely nearing a return to the lineup. Another update on the 25-year-old winger's status should surface prior to puck drop against the Blues.