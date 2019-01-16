Wild's Pontus Aberg: Dealt to Minnesota
Anaheim traded Aberg to the Wild in exchange for Justin Kloos on Wednesday.
Aberg is currently second on the Ducks with 11 goals in 37 games, so he should be able to help the Wild immediately by bringing some much needed depth scoring to their lineup. The 25-year-old winger could make his Minnesota debut as soon as Thursday against his former team.
