Aberg left Sunday's 2-1 win over St. Louis after falling ill, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Aberg logged 5:30 of ice time before leaving Sunday's game sick. Nothing at this point suggests the ailment will keep the Wild winger from suiting up for his team's next game in a couple of days, on Tuesday, but expect another update regarding Aberg's status to surface in the next day or so.