Aberg (lower body) is slated to return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Anaheim, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

In order to suit up, Aberg will need to be activated off injured reserve. The winger will likely slot into a bottom-six role out the gate, but could push for more minutes once he gets his legs back under him. Prior to getting hurt, the Swede had five productive outings for the Wild, in which he logged three helpers, five shots and five hits while averaging 12:46 of ice time.