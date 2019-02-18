Wild's Pontus Aberg: Expected back Tuesday
Aberg (lower body) is slated to return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Anaheim, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
In order to suit up, Aberg will need to be activated off injured reserve. The winger will likely slot into a bottom-six role out the gate, but could push for more minutes once he gets his legs back under him. Prior to getting hurt, the Swede had five productive outings for the Wild, in which he logged three helpers, five shots and five hits while averaging 12:46 of ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...