Wild's Pontus Aberg: Expected to play
Aberg (illness) is in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Jets, NHL.com's Scott Billeck reports.
Aberg exited Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blues due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 25-year-old Swede is expected to return to a bottom-six role Tuesday, skating with Ryan Donato and Joel Eriksson Ek on Minnesota's third line, but he should also see time on the man advantage as a member of the Wild's top power-play unit.
