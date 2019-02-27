Wild's Pontus Aberg: Fires one shot on net
Aberg (illness) logged 14:25 TOI and fired on shot on goal in Tuesday's win over the Jets.
Aberg got sick during Sunday's game versus the Blues and didn't return, but he was able to shake that issue before this matchup. Despite linemates Ryan Donato and Joel Eriksson Ek combining for three points, Aberg extended his pointless streak to six games.
