Wild's Pontus Aberg: Iffy to play Saturday
Aberg (lower body) is questionable to play against the Blackhawks on Saturday.
Aberg is shaping up to be a game-time decision, though it's not unusual for official confirmation on an injured player's status to arrive ahead of warmups. The Swede has pitched in three helpers -- including two on the man advantage -- over five games since joining the Wild via a trade with the Ducks in mid-January.
