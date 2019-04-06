Aberg (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Aberg was a healthy scratch in the last four games, but coach Bruce Boudreau said Aberg would play in this contest so his absence likely is injury-related. The 25-year-old will finish this season with 25 points over 59 games between the Ducks and Wild.

More News
Our Latest Stories