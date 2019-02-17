Wild's Pontus Aberg: Lifted from IR
Aberg (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Blues, per the NHL's official media site.
Aberg has missed the last two weeks due to this lower-body condition. He'll likely return somewhere in the middle six and could find power-play time depending on coach Bruce Boudreau's decision. Aberg has three assists in five games with the Wild.
