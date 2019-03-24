Aberg logged 13:24 of ice time and was a minus-1 in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Carolina.

Since coming over from Anaheim on Jan. 17, Aberg has produced just six points in 21 games. The 25-year-old has even seen an average of 2:01 of power-play time for the Wild, but has only produced three power-play points. With just 25 points in 58 games, it's safe to leave Aberg on waivers for the rest of the season.