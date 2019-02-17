Wild's Pontus Aberg: Not playing Sunday
Aberg (lower body) participated in warmups but won't play in Sunday's game versus the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Although the team said Aberg was activated from injured reserve, he technically stays on IR until he enters a game. Marcus Foligno will stay on the third line for the time being, and Aberg will look to shake this injury before Tuesday's contest versus the Ducks.
