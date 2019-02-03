Aberg (lower body) will not draw into the lineup for Saturday's tilt against Chicago, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Aberg suffered an injury in Friday's game against Dallas and clearly isn't back to 100 percent yet. The 25-year-old Swede has notched three assists in five games with the Wild, his fourth NHL team in just three seasons. A timetable for his return has not yet been identified.

