Wild's Pontus Aberg: Out Saturday
Aberg (lower body) will not draw into the lineup for Saturday's tilt against Chicago, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Aberg suffered an injury in Friday's game against Dallas and clearly isn't back to 100 percent yet. The 25-year-old Swede has notched three assists in five games with the Wild, his fourth NHL team in just three seasons. A timetable for his return has not yet been identified.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...