Aberg (lower body) is expected to take part in Friday's morning skate, but won't be in the lineup against New Jersey.

Aberg hasn't been on the ice since suffering a lower-body injury in early February, so he is likely still a little bit away from slotting back into the lineup. In his five outings for the Wild, the Swede picked up three helpers, including two on the power play, while averaging 12:46 of ice time. Once cleared to return, the winger could push for a top-six role.