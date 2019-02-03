Wild's Pontus Aberg: Shifted to IR
Aberg (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
Aberg was held out of Saturday's contest against Chicago and the injury appears to be more of an issue than initially expected. He'll miss at least the next few games with next Sunday's tilt against the Islanders being the earliest chance for him to return. After J.T. Brown was placed on waivers, the Wild should be making a few call-ups soon.
