Wild's Pontus Aberg: Shows frustration in loss
Aberg (lower body) had four PIM in a 4-0 loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.
Both of the minor penalties came near the end of the third period, after he slashed his former Ducks teammate Adam Henrique. Aberg has 22 points in 43 games between the Ducks and the Wild, but none of the boys in green could do anything against Ducks goalie Ryan Miller in this contest.
