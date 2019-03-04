Wild's Pontus Aberg: Struggles continue
Aberg logged 12:42 of ice time and fired three shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.
The 25-year-old has been terrible since returning from illness, as he's been held pointless in his last seven games. Following a tough display, Aberg is now stagnated at 22 points in 49 games this campaign. One positive could be that Aberg received 1:49 of power-play ice time Sunday, which could lead to more scoring opportunities going forward.
