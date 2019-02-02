Wild's Pontus Aberg: Suffers lower-body injury
Aberg sustained a lower-body injury in Friday's game against the Stars.
According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, Aberg "appeared to pull something" in this contest for which he was limited to 6:49 of ice time. Expect the Wild to make quick work out of reevaluating their latest acquistion since the team is scheduled to play the Blackhawks on Saturday night.
