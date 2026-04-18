Hughes (illness) will play in Game 1 against the Stars, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Hughes is set to return to Minnesota's lineup after missing each of the team's final two regular-season games with an illness. The 26-year-old blueliner posted another elite season with 69 assists, 76 points, 187 shots on net and 87 blocked shots across 74 regular-season games between Vancouver and Minnesota this year. He'll likely jump back into the Wild's top defensive pairing alongside Brock Faber for the opening clash of the team's series against Dallas.