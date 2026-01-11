Hughes posted three assists, including on the power play and eight shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Hughes has earned 12 helpers over his last eight contests. The dynamic defenseman's offense has been as steady as ever with 16 points across 14 contests since the Wild acquired him from the Canucks. For the season, the 26-year-old is up to three goals, 36 assists, 18 power-play points, 111 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 40 appearances.