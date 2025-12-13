Hughes was traded to the Wild from the Canucks on Friday in exchange for Marco Rossi (lower body), Zeev Buium, Liam Ohgren and a 2026 first-round pick, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Hughes' divorce from the Canucks went much quicker than last year's J.T. Miller saga. The Wild will accelerate their competitive timeline by acquiring Hughes, who immediately slots in as their top defenseman, bumping Brock Faber down to the second power-play unit. Hughes has 23 points (12 on the power play) and a minus-10 rating over 26 appearances this season, but his offense should take off with a more competent supporting cast, which includes a true superstar winger in Kirill Kaprizov.