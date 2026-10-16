Hughes notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added five shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Hughes has stretched his season-opening point streak to eight games. He's alternated multi-point efforts in that span, racking up two goals and 10 assists so far, including five power-play points. The defenseman also has 24 shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. While both Jared Spurgeon (upper body) and Brock Faber (skull) are out, Hughes will see even more premium time in scoring situations.