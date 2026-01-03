Hughes logged four assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Hughes helped out on the Wild's first four goals in this contest. He has a goal and 10 assists over 10 outings in a Minnesota sweater, with four of those helpers coming on the power play. Overall, he's produced 34 points (16 on the power play), 93 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 36 outings between the Wild and the Canucks this season. Hughes remains trustworthy on offense for fantasy managers.