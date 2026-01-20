Wild's Quinn Hughes: Four points in last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hughes put up two assists Monday in a 6-3 win over Toronto.
Hughes has two multi-point games in a row, and 13 points, including 12 assists, in nine games since the start of 2026. He's putting up more points in Minny (20 in 18 games) than in Vancouver (23 in 26). Hughes is fifth in the NHL in scoring from the blue line. He's third overall in assists with 39.
