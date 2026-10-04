Hughes scored a power-play goal on four shots and dished an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Hughes' second-period tally gave the Wild a 2-1 lead and stood as the game-winner. He also helped out on Jared Spurgeon's goal in the third. Hughes has collected three points, nine shots and a plus-2 rating over the first two games of the campaign. He's in the upper echelon of offensive defensemen in the league, though Hughes' offense will far outpace his physical play -- he had 76 points, seven hits and 87 blocked shots over 74 regular-season outings in 2025-26.