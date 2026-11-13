Hughes picked up an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Toronto.

Hughes extended his point streak to 10 games (four goals, 11 assists) for the third time in his career. His longest streak is 11 games, which he has done twice (2025-26 and 2023-24). Hughes is just the ninth defenseman in NHL history with three career double-digit point streaks. Overall, he has six goals, 22 assists, 12 power-play points (two PPG), 56 shots and a plus-nine rating. He sits in a tie for third in the NHL in assists and is tied for seventh overall in points. Hughes is second to Evan Bouchard of the Oilers on the list of top scorers from the blue line.