Hughes scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

This was Hughes' first game back in Vancouver after the trade that sent him to Minnesota in December of 2025. The 27-year-old defenseman was able to break an eight-game goal drought with Sunday's performance. He's looked the part of an elite defenseman with three goals, 13 helpers, six power-play points, 37 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 13 appearances this season. Hughes is still playing for his next contract, whether that's in Minnesota or elsewhere, so he'll be motivated to have a strong campaign.