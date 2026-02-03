Hughes distributed three assists and fired six shots on net in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Hughes delivered a helper on each of Minnesota's final three goals Monday, including the primary pass on Kirill Kaprizov's game-winning goal late into the extra period. With the trio of apples, Hughes eclipsed the 50-assist mark on the year, which ranks sixth in the NHL and leads all defensemen. Not only is the 26-year-old blueliner trending toward his fifth consecutive campaign with 60-plus assists, but he also has a chance to reach 70 helpers for just the second time in his career. The only other time Hughes reached that mark was during his 92-point campaign during the 2023-24 season, which resulted in his first Norris Trophy. While his current goal total of five is well behind the 17 he posted in 82 regular-season games that year and trails Norris-Trophy candidate Zach Werenski by 14 tallies, Hughes is heating up with 14 points on his nine-game point streak, which should bolster his already strong case for the top-defenseman award.