Hughes scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Hughes tied the game late in the second period with a backhand goal before earning an assist on Matt Boldy's third-period equalizer. The defenseman continues to drive Minnesota's offense from the blue line, and his four shots highlight his willingness to contribute as a scorer rather than solely as a playmaker. His combination of offensive responsibility, shot generation and power-play involvement supports an elite fantasy ceiling. He has recorded two points in each of his last three games and is up to 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in just 15 games.