Hughes scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Hughes wasn't in the lineup Saturday versus the Senators as he got settled in following Friday's trade. The 26-year-old slotted in for 26:55 of ice time and had the Wild's fourth goal of the contest, making an immediate impact in his team debut. He's now at three goals, 77 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 27 appearances when accounting for his time with the Canucks to begin the year. Hughes' scoring potential should tick up a bit with the Wild, who have a much stronger supporting cast.