Hughes had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Hughes has put up points in all four Minnesota games this season (two goals, four assists), and he has recorded 14 shots. He played a whopping 32:36 on Thursday night, something that could cause significant wear and tear if it continues at that level. At the same time, Hughes is averaging 28 minutes which is consistent with his ice time in both Minny and Vancouver last season. He's delivered 76 points in three of his last four years, and he's also put up a 92-point season in 2023-24. This will be a huge year for Hughes.