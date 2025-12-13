Hughes won't be in the lineup against Ottawa on Saturday, but he will make his Minnesota debut versus Boston on Sunday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

The Wild acquired Hughes in a blockbuster trade with Vancouver on Friday. The Canucks received Marco Rossi (lower body), Liam Ohgren, Zeev Buium and a 2026 first-round pick in exchange for Hughes. The 26-year-old Hughes has registered two goals, 23 points, 74 shots on net and 32 blocked shots across 26 appearances this season.