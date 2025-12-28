Hughes distributed three assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Hughes made Saturday's contest one to remember, as he tallied his first multi-point performance with the Wild. He excelled with the game on the line, as he assisted the game-tying goal with 22 seconds remaining before laying off a pass for Matt Boldy's game-winning slapshot in overtime. With his trio of helpers, Hughes is up to 27 assists, 30 points, 86 shots on goal and 39 blocks through 33 games this season. Since the move from Vancouver, he has seven points in as many games and has begun to consistently lead the team's first power-play unit on the blue line. The change of scenery could be exactly what the 26-year-old defenseman needed to turn around his season, as he is tracking to end up with 70 points for the fourth consecutive year.