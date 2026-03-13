Hughes notched two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Hughes has a goal and seven helpers during his six-game point streak spanning all of March. The 26-year-old defenseman continues to be a great fit in Minnesota -- he has earned 43 points in 34 outings with the Wild since he was acquired in a December trade. Overall, the blueliner is at six goals, 60 helpers, 159 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 60 contests this season.