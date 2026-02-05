Hughes logged two assists and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Predators.

Hughes goes into his stint with Team USA at the Olympics riding a 10-game point streak. He's amassed two goals, 16 assists (seven on the power play) and 26 shots on net in that span. For the season, the 26-year-old blueliner is up to 57 points (25 on the power play), 143 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 52 appearances between the Wild and the Canucks.