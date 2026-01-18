Hughes produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.

After helping to set up a Ryan Hartman tally in the first period, Hughes potted his own late in the second to tie the game at 4-4. The star blueliner needed a couple weeks to adjust to the trade that sent him to the Wild, but through eight games in January he's caught fire, delivering one goal and 10 assists including three helpers with the man advantage.