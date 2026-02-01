Hughes scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

Hughes ended January on an eight-game point streak, collecting two goals and 11 assists in that span. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to five goals, 52 points (23 on the power play), 136 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 50 appearances between the Wild and the Canucks this season. Hughes is one of the best defensemen in the NHL -- keep him locked in for fantasy.