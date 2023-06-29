Kumpulainen was selected 53rd overall by the Wild in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

A big-bodied (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) and dependable center, Kumpulainen has endeared himself to scouts due to the directness with which he plays. He takes no shortcuts on the ice and has displayed a consistent ability to make plays in all three zones. Kumpulainen's future upside is directly tied to how much his offensive game improves over the coming years. Scouts are split on that aspect of his game, but as an August birthday, Kumpulainen is one of the draft's younger players, giving him a bit of extra runway with which to work. He should return to his native Finland for at least a couple more seasons.